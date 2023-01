Photo : YONHAP News

There were 61 positive COVID-19 cases among travelers attempting to enter South Korea from China on just the first day of stricter quarantine rules in response to a surge in cases in China.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, one-thousand-52 travelers arrived at Incheon International Airport from China on Monday, with 309 planning a short-term stay of up to 90 days.Of those entering on short-term visas, 61 tested positive for COVID-19, roughly equivalent to one in every five arrivals tested. Those who test positive are required to undergo a seven-day quarantine at a state facility.The figure for Monday could further rise as Korean nationals or foreigners with residency visas are permitted to enter the country and get tested at a local facility within one day.