Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry has revised up the death toll of the Itaewon crowd crush to 159.The ministry said on Tuesday that it decided to recognize the death by suicide of a victim who was injured in the crush as an official death linked to the tragedy.It explained that, based on opinions of legal and health exports, a causal relationship can be established between the victim’s death and the incident.In accordance with a related law on disaster and safety management, this victim will also receive the same relief funds as the other 158 people who died in the accident.