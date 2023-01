Photo : YONHAP News

In the first Cabinet meeting of the year, President Yoon Suk Yeol asked officials to focus on their duties while assuring them that there will be no reshuffle for the time being.A presidential official relayed Yoon's remark that came toward the end of Tuesday's meeting, saying it was a message of encouragement for officials to follow their own convictions and not be swayed.There has been speculation that a reshuffle could be carried out at the start of the year to change the Cabinet's atmosphere and make it more competitive with the president entering the second year of his five-year term in 2023.In a New Year's interview, Yoon expressed opposition to a shake-up simply for the sake of change or politics, adding that he has no serious issues working with his current Cabinet and aides, but vowed to give the matter more thought.