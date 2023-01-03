Real Estate Regulations Lifted Except 4 Districts in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to lift real estate regulations for all areas except four districts in Seoul in a move to prevent a hard landing in the real estate market.The regulations designed to discourage speculative transactions will now remain in place only in the four districts of Seocho, Gangnam, Songpa and Yongsan in Seoul.The move comes 54 days after the restrictions were lifted in all areas except Seoul and four areas in Gyeonggi Province in November.The government also removed a presale price cap on privately built homes for all areas except for those four districts in the capital.A decision has also been made to abolish the rule that requires home buyers to reside from two to five years in the houses subject to the price cap system in the capital region.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the moves on Tuesday during a policy briefing for the new year to President Yoon Suk Yeol at Cheong Wa Dae.The finance ministry also removed eleven districts in Seoul from the list of speculative zones, except the four districts.The changes are looked to help ease regulations in the overall process of home transactions, in terms of tax, loans and sales.The deregulations take effect from Thursday.