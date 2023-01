Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to supply one million homes over the next five years.In a policy briefing to the president on Tuesday, the ministry said it will supply 500-thousand public homes and another 500-thousand units in public rental housing during the five-year term of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The total figure marks a rise of 29 percent from 776-thousand homes supplied in the past five years under the Moon Jae-in government.Of the 500-thousand public homes, 340-thousand will be supplied to young people, while 160-thousand will be allocated for seniors.The ministry and the nation's housing developer LH plan to supply seven-thousand homes in Seoul this year.