US Reaffirms Security Commitment to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its security commitment to South Korea amid growing threats and provocations from North Korea.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Tuesday that it was "unfortunate" that North Korea engages in provocation rather than dialogue and diplomacy.Calling the North's provocations inappropriate and ultimately unwise for the North itself, Price said that the U.S. is ready to engage in constructive dialogue for the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but the North is repeatedly refusing dialogue.The spokesperson said that the U.S. will continue additional pressure unless the North changes its approach, underscoring that the U.S.' security commitment to allies in the Indo-Pacific region will be fulfilled both in word and action.He added that the U.S. is fully committed to its alliance with South Korea and providing extended deterrence through the full range of U.S. defense capabilities.