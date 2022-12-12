Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

China Vows to Respond to Travel Curbs with Reciprocal Measures

Written: 2023-01-04 08:31:29Updated: 2023-01-04 10:38:20

China Vows to Respond to Travel Curbs with Reciprocal Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

China has blasted foreign countries for imposing COVID-19 travel restrictions on its travelers, vowing to take countermeasures in response.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday during a press briefing that China firmly opposes attempts to manipulate epidemic prevention and control measures for "political purposes."

The spokesperson then warned that China will take corresponding measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity for different situations.

Mao said that some countries have enforced entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travelers, claiming that they lack scientific basis and some “excessive” practices are "unacceptable."

She added that quarantine measures should be scientific and pertinent, and must not hamper exchanges and cooperation.

The warning coincided with the introduction of measures in South Korea, the U.S. and a number of other countries imposing travel requirements or restrictions in response to a surge in infections in China after Beijing abruptly ended its zero-COVID policy in early December.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >