China Vows to Respond to Travel Curbs with Reciprocal Measures

China has blasted foreign countries for imposing COVID-19 travel restrictions on its travelers, vowing to take countermeasures in response.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday during a press briefing that China firmly opposes attempts to manipulate epidemic prevention and control measures for "political purposes."The spokesperson then warned that China will take corresponding measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity for different situations.Mao said that some countries have enforced entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travelers, claiming that they lack scientific basis and some “excessive” practices are "unacceptable."She added that quarantine measures should be scientific and pertinent, and must not hamper exchanges and cooperation.The warning coincided with the introduction of measures in South Korea, the U.S. and a number of other countries imposing travel requirements or restrictions in response to a surge in infections in China after Beijing abruptly ended its zero-COVID policy in early December.