US Reiterates Allied Efforts to Counter Nuclear Threats by N. Korea

The United States has reiterated that Seoul and Washington are working on joint efforts to counter nuclear threats by North Korea but a joint nuclear exercise is not part of the discussion as South Korea is not a nuclear state.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued the position on Tuesday during a press briefing when asked about U.S. President Joe Biden’s concise dismissal of a joint exercise in response to a question by a reporter on earlier comments by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The spokesperson said that following their meeting in Cambodia in November, President Biden and President Yoon instructed their teams to "plan for an effective, coordinated response" to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea.She added that the teams are working on the matter, which President Yoon was clearly referring to when he made his comments.The spokesperson then reaffirmed the U.S.’ full commitment to its alliance with South Korea, providing extended deterrence through the full range of U.S. defense capabilities.The question of a joint nuclear exercise was raised after Yoon told a local daily that the allies were discussing related ideas in a bid to bolster extended deterrence. That remark was countered by Biden on Monday, who simply said "no" in response to a reporter's question on such discussions.