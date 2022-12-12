Menu Content

Moon Says Anti-Drone System Established under His Gov't

Written: 2023-01-04 09:38:51

Moon Says Anti-Drone System Established under His Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in reportedly said on Monday that his administration established a system to respond to North Korean drones.

According to Yonhap News on Tuesday, Moon was reported to have made the remark during a visit the day before by main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung and other top DP officials to the former president’s residence in the southeastern city Yangsan.

In an apparent rebuttal of criticism of his administration by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office and the ruling bloc over the North’s recent drone incursion, a DP official in attendance said that Moon mentioned the introduction of radar and substantial preparations for drones under his government.

He is said to have expressed concerns about the Yoon administration’s overall security policy, including its response to the recent North Korean drone incident.

Moon also reportedly said that the past year showed that politics without communication can be dangerous and bring distress to the people.
