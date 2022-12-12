Price Stabilization Measures for Lunar New Year Holiday Announced

Photo : YONHAP News

The finance ministry on Wednesday unveiled a set of measures to stabilize prices ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.Over the next three weeks until January 20, the government plans to supply 208-thousand tons of 16 high-demand goods for the holiday, including apples, pears, beef, pork and seafood products.The government will also provide some 30 billion won to support discounts of 20 to 30 percent for agricultural, livestock and seafood products. Major retailers will offer their own discount of ten to 40 percent for items that are most sought during the holidays.The government plans to operate customs clearance services around the clock to ensure proper supply of those items in high demand, with a related task force monitoring the supply and prices of the items.Additional relief measures over the Lunar New Year include a suspension of expressway toll fees and free parking in the lots of local government offices and public agencies during the four-day holiday.In order to help low-income households pay their energy bills, the government will provide 118-point-six billion won in support for three-point-four million households, including those with disabilities.