New COVID-19 Cases at 78,575, Imported Cases Nearly Triple

New daily COVID-19 cases came in at around 78-thousand on Wednesday as the number of imported cases nearly tripled to 172, with most coming from China.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 78-thousand-575 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to nearly 29 million-300-thousand.The number of imported cases soared by over 100 from a day ago, with 131 of the 172 coming from China to account for 76 percent of the day’s cases from arrivals.The daily figure is down about 25-hundred from the previous day and some nine-thousand from a week ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by three from the previous day to 623, topping 600 for the fourth consecutive day.Tuesday added 54 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-355. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.