Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 78,575, Imported Cases Nearly Triple

Written: 2023-01-04 10:25:00Updated: 2023-01-04 11:46:55

New COVID-19 Cases at 78,575, Imported Cases Nearly Triple

Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases came in at around 78-thousand on Wednesday as the number of imported cases nearly tripled to 172, with most coming from China.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 78-thousand-575 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to nearly 29 million-300-thousand.

The number of imported cases soared by over 100 from a day ago, with 131 of the 172 coming from China to account for 76 percent of the day’s cases from arrivals.

The daily figure is down about 25-hundred from the previous day and some nine-thousand from a week ago.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by three from the previous day to 623, topping 600 for the fourth consecutive day. 

Tuesday added 54 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-355. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >