Domestic Police Send Prosecution Case of Man Accused of Killing Taxi Driver, Girlfriend

Lee Ki-young, the man accused of separately killing a taxi driver and his live-in girlfriend, said he was sorry for the murders as the police referred him to the prosecution for a possible indictment.



While being transferred to the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday, Lee, whose face was covered with a mask, said there were no additional victims when asked by local media outlets.



The Gyeonggi Ilsan Dongbu Police Station referred Lee on charges of murder by robbery, concealment of dead bodies, theft, fraud and violations of the credit finance business law.



The 31-year-old is accused of killing a taxi driver in his 60s with a blunt weapon on December 20 after he collided with the taxi while drunk driving. Lee killed the driver at his home in Paju, Gyeonggi Province then hid the driver's body in the closet.



During police questioning, Lee confessed to killing his live-in girlfriend, a woman in her 50s, at the same location last August and then burying the body by a nearby river.



The police elevated the murder charges to murder by robbery, as he is suspected of swindling some 70 million won in total from the victims following their deaths by using their credit cards or taking out loans under their names.



Meanwhile, the police will continue searching for the body of the girlfriend and attempt to identify the DNA of four people through blood and hair samples taken from Lee's house.