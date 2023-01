Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to look into suspending the two Koreas' tension-diffusing military agreement signed in 2018 should North Korea repeat a violation of South Korean territory in the future.According to Yoon's office on Wednesday, the president gave such an order during a meeting with national security aides and military officials, where he was briefed on Seoul's counterstrategy following Pyongyang's recent drone incursion.Yoon ordered defense minister Lee Jong-sup to launch a joint drone unit to conduct reconnaissance patrols and electronic warfare, and to accelerate system development for the production of small-sized and stealth drones within the year.The top office said the president has commanded the Army to prepare an "overwhelming" response to the North's provocations and maintain a firm readiness posture.