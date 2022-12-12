Parties Fail to Narrow Differences over Abolishing Gender Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties on Wednesday failed to narrow their differences over revisions to the government organization law that includes abolishing the gender equality ministry, a key campaign pledge of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The revisions were discussed during the so-called "three-plus-three" consultation involving policy chiefs and the chief deputy floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).PPP policy chief Sung Il-jong highlighted that the two parties still remain far apart on the issue, and emphasized the need to follow through with Yoon’s campaign pledge of abolishing the ministry, calling it outdated.DP policy chief Kim Sung-whan emphasized the need to maintain and even enhance the ministry's role to address the existing discrimination against women as well as the wage gap.The parties agreed, however, on the need to elevate the status of the veterans ministry and to launch a new agency to oversee matters concerning overseas Koreans.The two sides plan to continue negotiations on Thursday.