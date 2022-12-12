DP Chief Supports Revised Electoral System through Stronger Proportional Representation

Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has expressed agreement on the need to reorganize the electoral system but rejected the system proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling camp that would increase the number of lawmakers representing each constituency.In a Q&A with reporters during the party's Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, Lee said he believes a political system comprising multiple parties is the desirable way and in that vein, he supports strengthening proportional representation.He reminded the reporters that he had emphasized the same point in the past when calling for political reform.However Lee did express caution, saying that the DP is in the process of gathering opinions on the issue and it is not appropriate to relay his personal view.Since its democratization in 1987, South Korea has adopted a single-member constituency system where one lawmaker is elected to represent each district.