Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Chief Supports Revised Electoral System through Stronger Proportional Representation

Written: 2023-01-04 15:11:44Updated: 2023-01-04 15:28:28

DP Chief Supports Revised Electoral System through Stronger Proportional Representation

Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has expressed agreement on the need to reorganize the electoral system but rejected the system proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling camp that would increase the number of lawmakers representing each constituency.

In a Q&A with reporters during the party's Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, Lee said he believes a political system comprising multiple parties is the desirable way and in that vein, he supports strengthening proportional representation. 

He reminded the reporters that he had emphasized the same point in the past when calling for political reform.

However Lee did express caution, saying that the DP is in the process of gathering opinions on the issue and it is not appropriate to relay his personal view.

Since its democratization in 1987, South Korea has adopted a single-member constituency system where one lawmaker is elected to represent each district.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >