PPP Begins Collecting Internal Views on Transition to Multi-Member District System

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) began collecting opinions within the party on transitioning the electoral system from a single-member district system to a multi-member representation.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with party lawmakers sitting on the special committee on political reform, which is expected to review the proposal when it gets to work this month.Following the meeting, Joo said concerns over the single-member district system were expressed, including the frequency of elections becoming a two-party contest as well as the disparity between the number of votes a party wins and its representation in the chamber.While the participants agreed on the need to consider the transition, they decided to take more time to review the benefits and detractions of the multi-member system by collecting expert opinions.Although the parliamentary speaker has set early April as the deadline to pass the revisions, Joo said the ruling bloc will not be constrained by the ticking clock in drawing up its draft of revisions to be submitted to the speaker.