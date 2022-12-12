Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Begins Collecting Internal Views on Transition to Multi-Member District System

Written: 2023-01-04 15:16:39Updated: 2023-01-04 15:28:39

PPP Begins Collecting Internal Views on Transition to Multi-Member District System

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) began collecting opinions within the party on transitioning the electoral system from a single-member district system to a multi-member representation.

PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with party lawmakers sitting on the special committee on political reform, which is expected to review the proposal when it gets to work this month.

Following the meeting, Joo said concerns over the single-member district system were expressed, including the frequency of elections becoming a two-party contest as well as the disparity between the number of votes a party wins and its representation in the chamber.

While the participants agreed on the need to consider the transition, they decided to take more time to review the benefits and detractions of the multi-member system by collecting expert opinions.

Although the parliamentary speaker has set early April as the deadline to pass the revisions, Joo said the ruling bloc will not be constrained by the ticking clock in drawing up its draft of revisions to be submitted to the speaker.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >