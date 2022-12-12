Seoul Voices Concern over Aung San Suu Kyi's 33-Yr. Sentence

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry expressed grave concern over Myanmar's sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been handed a total of 33 years behind bars.In a Tuesday briefing, ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said that ever since the coup in Myanmar, Seoul has consistently called for an end to violence, the release of those held in arbitrary detention and a swift restoration of democracy.Lim said the Korean government again urges Myanmar to implement a related UN Security Council resolution and a five-point agreement reached with ASEAN leaders which includes starting constructive dialogue with all relevant parties in a bid to peacefully resolve the political crisis and restore democracy.In the last of a slew of trials late last month, the military junta handed 77-year-old State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi an additional seven-year term for a combined total of 33 years in prison, likely keeping her incarcerated for the remainder of her life.The military seized power in February 2021 and detained the democratically elected leader following her party's overwhelming victory in the general elections. She has since been convicted of 19 charges including corruption, election fraud and violation of quarantine rules.