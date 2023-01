Photo : YONHAP News

The national football teams of Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia have all advanced to the semifinals of the premier tournament of the ASEAN Football Federation under the guidance of South Korean coaches.Team Vietnam, managed by Park Hang-seo, defeated Myanmar 3-0 in their last group match of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in Hanoi on Tuesday to advance to the final four as the top scorer in Group B with three wins and one draw.Vietnam will face Indonesia, led by Shin Tae-yong, the former manager of the South Korean men’s national team, in the first semifinal match scheduled for Friday in Indonesia.Kim Pan-gon will helm Malaysia as they take on Thailand in their first semifinal match on Saturday.Vietnam, the winner in 2018, is striving for another victory as Park is ending his five-year stint with the team at the tournament.