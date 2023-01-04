S. Korean Military Presents Plans to Bolster Capabilities to Counter N. Korean Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has presented a plan to enhance the country's capabilities to counter North Korean drones in the wake of the recent infiltration of South Korean airspace by the regime's drones.According to the defense ministry on Wednesday, the military plans to create at the earliest date possible, a joint drone command capable of carrying out various missions, such as surveillance and electronic warfare. This is in response to President Yoon Suk Yeol's instruction to establish a joint drone unit.An official said that the military will push for the plan after a comprehensive review of operational concept, command structure and organization of the new organ. It was also mentioned that while the process will involve a lot of reviews, the command will be created expeditiously.The ministry expressed confidence that by utilizing the technology of the Agency for Defense Development, the production of stealth UAVs and small-sized drones will be possible within this year as President Yoon instructed.The military also decided to speed up the development of the so-called killer drones that can attack drones.