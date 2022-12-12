Menu Content

Land Minister Says Real Estate Prices Still Abnormally High

Written: 2023-01-04 18:51:49Updated: 2023-01-04 18:53:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Land, infrastructure and transport minister Won Hee-ryong said on Wednesday that he remains firm in his assessment that the country's real estate prices are abnormally high and above the level that people can afford. 

Regarding the government's drastic deregulations in the property market despite the assessment, the minister told reporters that the government is responding to the speed and the intensity, in an apparent reference to the recent sharp fall in housing prices. 

The government on Tuesday unveiled a set of measures to prevent a nosedive in property prices, including easing real estate regulations for all areas except four districts in Seoul. 

Minister Won said that normal property prices should move in line with the country's economic growth rate and national income. 

He also vowed to continue focusing on supplying homes, but added there will be no easing of greenbelt restrictions in Seoul.
