Travelers from China Required to Present Pre-Boarding COVID-19 Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, travelers from China will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result before embarking for South Korea.The requirement is one of five quarantine measures announced by the nation's health authorities last Friday in response to a presumably massive surge of infections in China.All travelers from China, whether by plane or ship, are required to present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or 24 hours for a rapid antigen test.Those entering South Korea for funerals or other humanitarian reasons as well as travelers on official duties will be exempt from the pre-entry requirement, which will be applied from Thursday to February 28.The nation began mandatory PCR testing at Incheon International Airport for arrivals from China on Monday, with visitors coming on short-term visits tested immediately upon arrival and required to remain in separate facilities there until the test results are known.South Korean nationals and foreigners with residency status returning to South Korea from visiting China must take a PCR test within one day of arrival at a local facility and quarantine at their residence until the test results confirm they are negative.