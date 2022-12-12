Menu Content

Politics

White House: Biden, Kishida to Discuss Trilateral Military Cooperation in Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss trilateral military cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan during their summit set for next Friday.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, made the remarks during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday while commenting on the agenda for the upcoming summit.

Kirby noted that there have been some bilateral exercises between the U.S. and Japan in recent weeks in direct response to increasing tensions by North Korea, and such exercises will continue.

He said that Washington and Tokyo will continue to look for ways to bolster their already robust bilateral military cooperation as well as trilateral cooperation with Seoul.

Regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent call for an "exponential" increase of nuclear warheads, Kirby said that the U.S. is closely monitoring the regime's pursuit of additional advanced military capabilities and its nuclear ambitions.

He said that the recent drills are part of efforts by the U.S. to continue ensuring that it is properly postured to defend both its primary alliances with Japan and South Korea as well as its greater national security interest in the region and beyond.
