Photo : YONHAP News

The military will conduct an air-defense exercise on Thursday to counter potential incursions by small-sized enemy drones.According to the military on Wednesday, the training supervised by the Joint Chiefs of Staff will be held on Thursday afternoon in Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon Provinces and the greater Seoul area.The Army's Ground Operations Command, Capital Defense Command and Air Command as well as the Air Force Operations Command will participate in the drill.The training will involve the combined operations of surveillance as well as striking assets on the ground and in the air, such as air defense weapons and helicopters.The military asked for citizens' understanding as the drills in some areas may cause noise from aircraft.