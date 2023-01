Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of two-point-four occurred near the country's southern island of Jeju on Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the earthquake was reported at 12:28 a.m. in waters about 64 kilometers east-northeast of Seogwipo City on Jeju.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 24 kilometers.The KMA said that the tremor, the first of the year with a magnitude of two or higher on the Korean Peninsula, is thought to have caused no damage.