Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored a goal in his side's Premier League match on Wednesday to end a nine-game drought.Son bagged a goal in the 72nd minute of Spurs’ match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London to cap off a 4-0 win.The goal comes about four months after he hit three in against Leicester City in September last year, bringing his tally to four goals in 16 matches in the league this season.After scoring, Son ripped off his protective mask and tossed it in celebration.