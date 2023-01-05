Yoon's Office Considers Suspending 2018 Inter-Korean Pyongyang Joint Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly considering suspending the Pyongyang Joint Declaration signed in 2018 by then-President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, if North Korea violates South Korean territory again.The move comes a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed his office to consider suspending the related tension-diffusing military agreement if the same happens.A senior official at the presidential office told Yonhap News on Thursday that the office should review the other agreement linked to the military pact, adding that South Korea has a sovereign right to invalidate inter-Korean agreements if circumstances change.The top office appears to be considering a simultaneous suspension of the two agreements as the military agreement is an annex of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration signed on September 19, 2018.The joint declaration states that the two Koreas agree to thoroughly abide by and faithfully implement the military agreement.