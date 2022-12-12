New COVID-19 Cases at 64,106, Imported Cases Continue Rising

Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases came in at around 64-thousand on Thursday as imported cases hit the highest in three months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 64-thousand-106 infections were reported throughout Wednesday, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to 29 million-363-thousand.The number of imported cases rose by 22 from a day ago to 194, the largest since October 2 last year, right after entry restrictions were lifted. The number of cases from China came in at 137 to account for about 70 percent of the daily imported total.The daily figure is down about 14-thousand from the previous day and some seven-thousand from a week ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients dropped by 52 from the previous day to 571, staying above 500 for nearly three weeks.Wednesday added 66 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 32-thousand-421. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.