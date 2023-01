Photo : YONHAP News

Real estate regulations have been eased for the capital region with the exception of the Seoul districts of Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Yongsan.The land ministry announced that the easing of the regulations took effect as of 12:00 a.m. on Thursday.The move is a part of the government's efforts to curb a downturn in the housing market in the wake of falling housing prices due largely to rising interest.The government also plans to ease the "presale price cap system" across the metro area, except in the same four districts.The ministry earlier decided to exclude 21 districts in Seoul, as well as the Gyeonggi provincial cities of Gwacheon, Seongnam, Hanam and Gwangmyeong from a list of overheated speculative areas.