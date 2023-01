Photo : KBS News

The police have apprehended a Chinese man who escaped before entering a government-designated quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.The Incheon Jungbu Police Station said they caught the 41-year-old man hiding at a hotel in Seoul at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday.The man had run away from a bus after it parked to take infected travelers to a temporary quarantine facility in Incheon and went missing at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday after testing positive for the virus from a PCR test conducted at Incheon International Airport.Police plan to investigate the reason for his escape and his travel route to Seoul.