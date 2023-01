Photo : YONHAP News

With one more day to go until the opening of the world's biggest tech conference CES 2023 in Las Vegas, South Korean electronic giants have previewed their latest products for the media.At a series of press conferences on Wednesday local time, Samsung Electronics unveiled its SmartThings Station that will be able to connect with a range of smart home appliances.LG showed off the world's first wireless consumer TV, the LG Signature OLED M TV.HD Hyundai, South Korea’s largest shipbuilding company, unveiled its "Ocean Transformation" vision for a sustainable future, including future ships running on green technologies.Other companies included Sony, which showcased its concept car, while camera-maker Canon announced it will be leaning into software endeavors.CES 2023 will run from January 5 till January 8 in Las Vegas.