Itaewon Probe Team Refers Seoul Police Chief to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police investigative team looking into the Itaewon disaster has referred the chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Kim Kwang-ho, to the prosecution for indictment without detention.In explaining the decision on Thursday, the team said that the possibility of predicting the accident was more likely for the chief in charge of Itaewon than the metropolitan police chief, and also took into account the fact that Kim did not find out about the incident until 11:30 p.m.The team will be referring four officials, including Kim and Yongsan Fire Station chief Choi Seong-beom, to the prosecution without detention sometime next week on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.In regards to the National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun who was on a camping trip on the day of the disaster, the special unit said it was hard to hold him accountable as there was no legal obligation for him to directly supervise local affairs.