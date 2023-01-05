Navy Holds New Year's First Maneuvers, Miltary Conducts Anti-Drone Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean naval forces have conducted their first exercises of the year on Wednesday in waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean military also held air-defense drills on Thursday to counter potential incursions by small-sized enemy drones.The military held on Thursday, an anti-drone training, supervised by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, earlier in the day in Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon Provinces and the greater Seoul area.The Army's Ground Operations Command, Capital Defense Command and Air Command as well as the Air Force Operations Command took part in the drill.The exercises take place after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his military commanders to prepare for immediate retaliataion against North Korea's provocations.North Korea breached South Korea's airspace last week , sending five drones across the border, one of which reached the northern fringes of a no-fly zone covering the presidential office.The military had earlier denied claims by an opposition lawmaker only to admit to the breach on Thursday.Meanwhile, the Navy also said on Thursday that it staged maneuvers in eastern, western and southern waters on Wednesday afternoon, mobilizing 13 warships and four aircraft.In western waters off Taean, the Navy's Second Fleet conducted a live-fire training, involving the Eulji Mundeok destroyer, a frigate and a high-speed guided missile patrol boat. They also carried out a tactical training, moving in rows or veering left and right.The Navy's First and Third Fleets also held their drills in eastern and western waters, respectively, each mobilizing four warships.Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lee Jong-ho directly oversaw the drills aboard the P-3C patrol aircraft, ordering the troops to maintain a firm readiness posture so that they can sternly deal with any provocation by enemy forces.