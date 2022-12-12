Politics Chinese Embassy Slams S. Korean Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul has balked at a South Korean parliamentary delegation's recent visit to Taiwan.



The embassy on Thursday said in a statement that it expressed firm opposition and strong protest over the visit, calling it a "serious violation of the One China policy."



The embassy said that the visit is also in breach of the spirit of the joint statement on diplomatic relations between China and South Korea and runs counter to the development of friendly ties.



The embassy then urged South Korea to clearly see the risks of the incident and take timely measures to resolve the negative impact of the visit. It also called on Seoul to refrain from engaging in any official exchanges with the Taiwan region.



The Chinese protest came after Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Saturday that a delegation of the South Korea-Taiwan inter-parliamentary friendship group visited Taipei from last Wednesday to Saturday.



The Taiwanese foreign ministry said that the delegation, led by Rep. Cho Kyung-tae of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, and also discussed matters concerning North Korea with the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan's China-policy making body.