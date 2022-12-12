Politics S. Korea Delivers 'One China' Policy Stance to Beijing

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that the government respects Beijing's "One China" policy and delivered its stance to China.



The ministry issued the position after the Chinese embassy lodged a strong protest over a South Korean parliamentary delegation's recent visit to Taiwan.



Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a regular press briefing that the Seoul government has nothing to comment on individual lawmakers' activities.



Lim added that the South Korean government maintains the 'One China' policy stance and it believes China is also well aware of the stance.



A foreign ministry official told reporters on Thursday that the government delivered the position through a diplomatic channel and Chinese authorities said they fully understand the position well.