Written: 2023-01-06 08:39:37Updated: 2023-01-06 14:47:42

Top Office: Military Found on Tues. North’s Drone Entered No-Fly Zone Last Week, Yoon Ordered Disclosure

Photo : YONHAP News

The military reportedly determined on Tuesday that one of the North Koreans drones that violated South Korean airspace last Monday crossed into a no-fly zone in Seoul.

According to the top office on Thursday, the military reached the conclusion on Tuesday and reported it the next day to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who then ordered that it be disclosed to the nation.

The top office issued the position after the Joint Chiefs of Staff belatedly confirmed on Thursday that the drone crossed into the no-fly zone encompassing the presidential office. The defense ministry earlier denied the infiltration into the no-fly zone.

A senior official at the presidential office told reporters on Thursday that President Yoon received a related report on the breach of the no-fly zone on Wednesday and immediately ordered the public disclosure.

The official said that the top office considers the North's drone provocation “soft terrorism” aimed at causing a political and social disturbance, adding that President Yoon stressed that the government should provide the public with information on the exact paths of the North Korean drones in order to strongly respond to the North's provocation.
