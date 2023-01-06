Third KF-21 Fighter Jet Prototype Completes Successful Maiden Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

The third prototype of South Korea's homegrown fighter jet, the KF-21 "Boramae," has successfully completed its maiden test flight.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Thursday, the jet took off at 1:01 p.m. from the Air Force's Third Flying Training Wing in Sacheon and landed without a hitch at 1:38 p.m.The first and second prototypes of the KF-21, a supersonic fighter jet under development, carried out successful maiden flights on July 19 and November 10 last year, respectively.Flight tests for three more prototypes will be held progressively in the first half of this year. The DAPA plans to conduct about two-thousand tests by February 2026.DAPA and Korea Aerospace Industries, the developer of the fighter, plan to conduct a supersonic flight test this month.