Pentagon: US Closely Working with S. Korea to Monitor N. Korean Threats

Written: 2023-01-06 09:33:31Updated: 2023-01-06 10:41:20

Pentagon: US Closely Working with S. Korea to Monitor N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed that the United States will continue to work closely with South Korea to monitor threats posed by North Korea following a violation of South Korea's airspace by the North's drones late last month.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder issued the position during a press briefing on Thursday when asked how the U.S. is cooperating with South Korea in relation to the North Korean drone incident.

Ryder said that the U.S. has been very clear about the threats posed by the North, as well as its commitment to working closely with South Korea, Japan and other partners in the region to uphold regional stability and security.

The spokesperson said that Washington will continue to coordinate closely with the South Korean government and the Ministry of Defense as those threats can continue to exist.

Asked if the U.S. had detected the recent North Korean drones, Ryder said that he would not divulge specifics of intelligence on what may or may not be tracked by the U.S., but stressed that the U.S. has intelligence capabilities throughout the region.
