Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the importance of education as key to balancing regional development and resolving the low birthrate.The president made the remarks on Thursday after receiving a joint policy briefing from the education and culture ministries at the former presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae.The president said that the government should transfer oversight authority for education to local governments and establish a solid support system.He also stressed the importance of increasing diversity in education. Comparing education to a type of service offered by markets, Yoon said that a system is needed to ensure consumers and suppliers can make free choices.Yoon also mentioned the importance of K-content, calling for regional areas to foster local content and brands.