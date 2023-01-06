Menu Content

Police: DNA Test Results Show No Traces of More Victims of Paju Murders Suspect

Written: 2023-01-06 10:56:20Updated: 2023-01-06 16:04:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The police say DNA test results of blood found in the residence of Lee Ki-young, the man accused of separately killing a taxi driver and his live-in girlfriend, showed that the blood belonged to his girlfriend and her friend.

The Gyeonggi Ilsan Dongbu Police Station said the National Forensic Service on Friday confirmed the blood belonged to the two women, one of whom was Lee's girlfriend in her 50s he is suspected of killing last August in his Paju home. He is accused of killing the taxi driver four months later.

Most of the blood found in the main bedroom belonged to the girlfriend, while the other sample was discovered to be from her friend, who bled after Lee reportedly bit her finger during a struggle.

The police initially suspected that there may have been more victims after the DNA was found at the house.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the body of the girlfriend. Police expanded the scope of search efforts on Thursday night after they failed to make headway following two days of combing through a river bank in Paju.
