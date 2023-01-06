Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Raid 2 Offices as Part of Probe into Expressway Tunnel Fire

Written: 2023-01-06 11:02:35Updated: 2023-01-06 13:22:13

Police Raid 2 Offices as Part of Probe into Expressway Tunnel Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Police raided two locations on Thursday as part of their probe into a fire that broke out in a noise-barrier tunnel along an expressway in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province a week earlier that killed five people.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Friday that it conducted a five-hour raid of the Gyeonggi office of the Second Seoul-Incheon Linking Highway Company and the Seoul office of its subcontractor.

Investigators seized various manuals and electric data related to fire safety facilities.

A police official said the agency will analyze the confiscated material to determine whether adequate measures were put in place to respond to the fire.

The raid comes after police booked two employees of the highway operator on charges of causing death by negligence for failing to take appropriate follow-up measures after the fire started.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >