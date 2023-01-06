CES 2023 Kicks off in Las Vegas on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The Consumer Electronics Show(CES) 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with some three-thousand-100 companies from 174 countries showing off their latest high-tech gadgets.A total of 550 South Korean companies are participating in the world's largest trade show for information technology and consumer electronics, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, HD Hyundai and SK Group.A record 100-thousand-odd visitors are set to check out the world's biggest tech fair following last year's show that was scaled down and shortened to three days due to a spike in the omicron variant of COVID-19.Samsung Electronics has set up the largest exhibit space of nearly three-thousand-370 square meters at the Las Vegas Convention Center(LVCC).Participants will showcase their latest technologies and products in a space equivalent to 26 football pitches, spanning 186-thousand square meters, through Sunday.