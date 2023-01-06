CES 2023 Kicks off in Las Vegas on Thurs.

The Consumer Electronics Show(CES) 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with some three-thousand-100 companies from 174 countries showing off their latest high-tech gadgets.
A total of 550 South Korean companies are participating in the world's largest trade show for information technology and consumer electronics, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, HD Hyundai and SK Group.
A record 100-thousand-odd visitors are set to check out the world's biggest tech fair following last year's show that was scaled down and shortened to three days due to a spike in the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Samsung Electronics has set up the largest exhibit space of nearly three-thousand-370 square meters at the Las Vegas Convention Center(LVCC).
Participants will showcase their latest technologies and products in a space equivalent to 26 football pitches, spanning 186-thousand square meters, through Sunday.