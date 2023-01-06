Rival Camps Point Fingers over N. Korea's No-Fly Zone Violation

Photo : KBS News

Rival political camps pointed the finger at each other on Friday over the breach of a no-fly zone in Seoul by a North Korean drone during an incursion into South Korean airspace last Monday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for repeatedly assigning blame for the latest incident to the incompetence of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The PPP countered by saying that the previous government was not even aware that a North Korean drone entered South Korean airspace in June 2017.The ruling camp said it wants to know how DP Rep. Kim Byung-joo, a former four-star general, came to first raise the possibility that one of the five drones had crossed into the no-fly zone before military authorities' confirmation on Tuesday.PPP Rep. Shin Won-sik, a former three-star general, suggested that the DP knew beforehand because it had colluded with the North, to which the DP fired back, saying those responsible for the drone infiltration are blaming others for their failures.DP Rep. Kim, on his part, claimed that he had made his assessment after analyzing briefings by the defense minister and the head of Joint Chiefs of staff to the National Assembly, saying such analysis can be made within 30 minutes.Meanwhile, DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung urged President Yoon to overhaul the Cabinet and the presidential office, saying the government has lost significant public support following the latest drone incident.