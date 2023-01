Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) will sell discount tickets for the high-speed KTX train during the Lunar New Year holiday.KORAIL announced on Friday that the tickets, offered at a discount of 40 and 60 percent, will go on sale only online from 10 a.m. next Tuesday to January 19.The discounts cover 733 KTX trains running from January 20 to 24, with the exception of Lunar New Year's Day on January 22.Four tickets sold as one set at a fixed price are also available. Details can be found on the KORAIL website or through customer call centers at 1544-7788 or 1588-7788.A KORAIL official expressed hope that travelers can make most of the discount offers while pledging to ensure safe train travel for the holiday.