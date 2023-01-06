Military Dismisses Speculation It Tried to Conceal N. Korean Drone's Breach of No-Fly Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has dismissed speculation that it had attempted to conceal the no-fly zone violation by a North Korean drone in the skies over Seoul last week.An official of the defense ministry said on Friday that the military had only become aware of the North's possible breach of the "P-73" no-fly zone surrounding the presidential office during its investigation launched a day after the incursion.The head of the probe team informed Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum last Sunday that one of the drones may have entered the northern fringes of the P-73 security area.The office then conducted supplementary investigations on orders from Kim and later told the JCS chief that it was "highly likely" the drone passed through the zone.Based on the assessment, the JCS determined on Tuesday that one of five North Korean drones crossed into the zone and briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol the following day.