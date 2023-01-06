Prosecutors Resume Questioning of Key Figure in Land Development Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors investigating the Daejang-dong land development scandal resumed questioning of Kim Man-bae, a key suspect, on Friday, 23 days after he attempted suicide.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office plans to grill Kim, the biggest shareholder of asset management company Hwacheon Daeyu, on whether dividends from the project were delivered to main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung as political funds.Prosecutors plan to question Kim on whether Lee holds a stake in Cheonhwadongin One, whose shares are all held by Kim's company.Cheonhwadongin One, which holds around 30 percent of the common shares of a special purpose company set up for the Daejang-dong project, had received 121 billion won in dividends.Kim, who is standing trial in the high-profile corruption case that has implicated close aides of the DP chair, is suspected of promising to provide 42-point-eight billion won in such dividends to Lee's aides to fund his 2022 presidential campaign.