DP Chair to Appear for 3rd-Party Bribery Questioning Next Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung will appear for prosecutors' questioning next week in connection to a third-party bribery investigation involving a municipal football club.DP spokesperson An Ho-young said on Friday that Lee will turn up for questioning at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, adding that the date was set after talks between prosecutors and Lee's defense team.The prosecution earlier sent a summons for December 28, which the opposition chair initially rejected, citing scheduling conflicts. Lee had said he would show up at a later date.Lee faces third-party bribery allegations of attracting 16 billion won in corporate donations to Seongnam City's football club between 2016 and 2018 in return for administrative favors when he was the mayor and the de facto owner of the club.It will be Lee's first appearance for questioning since becoming the DP chief. He was summoned in a separate case last August related to charges of disclosing false facts while campaigning, to which he refused to appear and only handed in a written statement.