Pres. Office Downplays Possibility of N. Korean Drone Taking Photos

Written: 2023-01-06 15:30:26Updated: 2023-01-06 16:01:36

Pres. Office Downplays Possibility of N. Korean Drone Taking Photos

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has downplayed the possibility of a North Korean drone taking photos of the office during its incursion late last month.

Speaking to KBS on Friday, a presidential official said the drone's flight path was at a considerable distance from the top office in Yongsan District, asserting that such photos would have been physically impossible with Namsan Mountain obstructing the line of sight.

The official conceded that the assumption was not completely foolproof as they have yet to obtain the actual drone, but an analysis of its trajectory essentially rules out any possibility.

Regarding disciplinary measures against the military over its failed response to the drone incursion, the official said that more inspections are necessary, hinting that punitive action is not immediately planned.
