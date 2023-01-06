Assembly Speaker Meets Families of Crush Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with the families of Itaewon crowd crush victims at his office on Friday and promised to urge the government to deal with the tragedy from their perspective.Kim also pledged that an ongoing parliamentary probe on the incident will seek to uncover the truth and adopt a report on preventive measures.His remarks are an apparent show of support as head of the legislature regarding the families' request for the government to set up a memorial center for the victims.The families also expressed disappointment over the parliamentary probe for lacking substance and only extending its operation by ten days.They also asked the speaker to allow their attendance in the upcoming third round of hearings so they can deliver their testimonies and rectify distorted reports.