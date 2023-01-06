US Economy Under Secretary to Visit Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment Jose Fernandez will visit South Korea from Monday to Wednesday, according to the U.S. State Department.In a press release on Thursday, the department said the under secretary will travel to Seoul and then Tokyo to meet with senior government officials and other prominent figures to discuss cooperation on strengthening supply chains, transitioning to clean energy and fighting climate change, and protecting and promoting emerging technologies.The statement said that in both countries, the under secretary will promote an economic agenda for the Indo-Pacific that benefits the U.S., South Korea and Japan and their peoples and highlight the role of corporations in bolstering domestic capacity and improving daily life.In Seoul, Fernandez will meet vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon along with U.S. and Korean companies who are integral to bilateral economic cooperation, also leading a roundtable on women in business together with the American Chamber of Commerce.In Tokyo, Fernandez will participate in the fifth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum.