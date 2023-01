Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics estimates that its fourth quarter operating profit plummeted more than 91 percent from a year earlier.According to the company’s earnings guidance released on Friday, its operating profit for the October-to-December period is projected at 65-point-five billion won, or about 51-point-five million U.S. dollars, for a 91-point-two percent on-year nosedive.The figure is also 79-point-five percent lower than the market estimate tallied in a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data arm of Yonhap News Agency.Revenue for the period stood at 21-point-86 trillion won.Operating profit for the year likely fell 12-point-six percent on-year to three-point-five trillion won, while revenue rose 12-point-nine percent to just under 83-point-five trillion won.